Tezos Price Tops $2.12 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00007210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $165.11 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,359,530 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

