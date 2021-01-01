Terra Achieves Market Capitalization of $319.63 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Terra has a market cap of $319.63 million and $19.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00562670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00159604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 994,970,768 coins and its circulating supply is 485,443,977 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Terra's official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

