Tendies Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.39 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $389,511.33 and approximately $22.39 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,955,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,555,348 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.