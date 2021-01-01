Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TCEHY stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $689.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

