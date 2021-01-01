Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,759 shares of company stock worth $7,846,844. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 300.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

