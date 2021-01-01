Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $430.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.52.

Shares of COST opened at $376.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.91 and its 200-day moving average is $349.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

