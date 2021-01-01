Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TLGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,038,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.