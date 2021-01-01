Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
TLGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,038,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.46.
Teligent Company Profile
