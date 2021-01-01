TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.39. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 75,946 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.67.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

