Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $4.92, $7.20, $13.96 and $119.16. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.43 or 0.02034188 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $10.00, $45.75, $34.91, $62.56, $6.32, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96, $24.72, $4.92 and $7.20. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

