TaaS Market Capitalization Tops $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00305670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011245 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars.

