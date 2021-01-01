Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock worth $198,401,175. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

