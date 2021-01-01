Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Up 7.4%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. 2,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 49,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 66,201 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

