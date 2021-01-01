Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $138.00. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 1,723,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.20. The company has a market capitalization of £305.87 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

