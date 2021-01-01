Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.05

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $21.27. Symantec shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 7,151,728 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symantec stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 486,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Symantec at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

