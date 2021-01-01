Switch (ESH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,063.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Switch has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a market cap of $227,138.72 and $87,063.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

