Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.45

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $54.11. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 6,487 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

