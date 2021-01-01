Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $595.44 million, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

