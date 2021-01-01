Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.92

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.76. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 159,931 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

