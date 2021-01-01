Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

SPH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 469,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 238,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

