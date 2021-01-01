Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

EXLS opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

