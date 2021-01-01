Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

NYSE KWR opened at $253.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.88 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

