Strs Ohio Takes $174,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of The Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

