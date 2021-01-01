Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.