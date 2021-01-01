Strs Ohio Purchases 5,400 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 108.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.50 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

