Strs Ohio Invests $136,000 in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $377.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.04. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

