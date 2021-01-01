Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.64. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

