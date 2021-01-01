Streamit Coin Hits Market Cap of $5,756.10 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $5,756.10 and approximately $28.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00194817 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 920.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.