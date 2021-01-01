Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,366 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,086,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 820,407 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

