Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have risen in the past three months. The stock got a boost following the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. Although the pandemic continues to hurt the company’s business, the results significantly surpassed management’s expectations. E-commerce has been a bright spot for Steven Madden. Robust gains from increased investment in digital marketing and solid consumer reception capabilities are contributing to performance. The company has also been accelerating investments in talent and omni-channel strategies. Apparently, revenues on stevemadden.com surged 82% in fiscal third quarter. Markedly, the company’s actions including adjusting merchandise mix, enhancing digital initiatives and managing expense structure have been aiding it to navigate through pandemic-induced challenges.”

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

