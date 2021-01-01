Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:STCB opened at $1.80 on Monday. Starco Brands has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Starco Brands Company Profile
