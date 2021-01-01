Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.38

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 24934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

