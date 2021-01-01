Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.38

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 24934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.
SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
