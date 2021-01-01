Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $204,551.69

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Starbase has a market cap of $204,551.69 and $5,104.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

