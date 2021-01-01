Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $848.34 million, a PE ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.