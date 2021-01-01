Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Down 5.9%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.43 and last traded at $196.19. Approximately 543,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 415,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.95.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,525. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 17.7% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

