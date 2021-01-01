Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harsco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.