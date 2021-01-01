Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 45,027 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

