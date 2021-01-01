Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. BidaskClub downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

