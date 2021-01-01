Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 215,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

