Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,700 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a market cap of $540.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

