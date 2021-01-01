Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.33.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $217.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.03 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,825 shares of company stock valued at $251,202,533 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.