Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001530 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008521 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.