Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,361 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.57.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

