SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading Down 0.7%

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.05. 36,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 13,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.09% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

