Sony (NYSE:SNE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony raised the forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2021. The Game & Network Services segment is benefiting from an increase in game software sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Sony launched its next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5. It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It also launched a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics. Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary are helping Sony. The company announced changes to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses and leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. However, the Pictures unit is facing challenges due to theater closings on account of the pandemic.”

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Sony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony (SNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.