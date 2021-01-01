Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.76. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 34.83 and a quick ratio of 34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

