SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $319.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $335.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 61.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

