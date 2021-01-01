Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.