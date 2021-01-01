SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and traded as low as $17.12. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,781 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCAF. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

