SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) (LON:SIM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.88

SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) (LON:SIM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.55. SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2,691 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.86. The company has a market cap of £3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon Ltd. (SIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.