Silverway 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1,309.94 and $18.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,247.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.01194753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

